Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JIM stock traded down GBX 14.89 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 325.11 ($4.25). 47,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,265. The company has a market capitalization of £142.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.49. Jarvis Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 368.90 ($4.82).

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

