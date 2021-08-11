Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

NYSE SITE opened at $194.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

