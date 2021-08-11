Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €31.00 ($36.47) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.70 ($31.41).

ETR WAC opened at €26.08 ($30.68) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a one year high of €26.48 ($31.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: Management Fee

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.