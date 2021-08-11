Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €31.00 ($36.47) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.70 ($31.41).

ETR WAC opened at €26.08 ($30.68) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a one year high of €26.48 ($31.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

