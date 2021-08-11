Jeffrey Steven Sloan Buys 2,946 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GPN opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

