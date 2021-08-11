Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price target from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.00 ($35.29).

JEN stock opened at €30.14 ($35.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.12. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of €30.30 ($35.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of €25.60.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

