Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) PT Raised to $11.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Aegis from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.