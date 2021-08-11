Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) PT Raised to $11.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Aegis from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.27.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.