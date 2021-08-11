Jill Foss Watson Sells 5,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total value of $2,781,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $4,095,640.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total value of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total value of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $548.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.13. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $563.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,560,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $17,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 44,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

