Joao V. Faria Sells 2,201 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $167.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 135,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

