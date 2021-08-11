John B. Berding Sells 3,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John B. Berding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

