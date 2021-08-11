Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.85

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.81, with a volume of 37432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 143,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $662,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

