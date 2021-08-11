Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $174.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

