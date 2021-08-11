Jonathan Davies Buys 51 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies bought 51 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £124.95 ($163.25).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 251 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -2.25. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSPG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

