Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

JNCE stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.