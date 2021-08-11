JOYY (YY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $643.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.81 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YY traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. JOYY has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

