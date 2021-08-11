JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 288,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $161.26. The company had a trading volume of 324,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,759. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $481.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

