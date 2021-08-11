Karat Packaging (KRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

