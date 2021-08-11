Karen G. Narwold Sells 1,338 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40.

Albemarle stock opened at $239.03 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $242.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

