KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2,669.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of KBH opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

