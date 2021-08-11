KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2,669.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KB Home by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 69,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in KB Home by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

