Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€17.50” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €17.50 ($20.59) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 32.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.70 ($31.41).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €26.08 ($30.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.91. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a fifty-two week high of €26.48 ($31.15). The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

