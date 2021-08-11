Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€17.50” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €17.50 ($20.59) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 32.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.70 ($31.41).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €26.08 ($30.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.91. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a fifty-two week high of €26.48 ($31.15). The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

