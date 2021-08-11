KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 638,336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $1,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

