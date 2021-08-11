KeyCorp Comments on Myers Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $777.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Myers Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Myers Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.