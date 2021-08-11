KeyCorp Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $115.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

YETI stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in YETI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in YETI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in YETI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

