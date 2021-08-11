Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.13.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

