Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%.

KNBWY traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 124,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,871. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49. Kirin has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

