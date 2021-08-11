KKR & Co. Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,959. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

