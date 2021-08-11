Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €25.40 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €25.40 ($29.88) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

