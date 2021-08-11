Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.74

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 20026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

