Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

KOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $667.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

