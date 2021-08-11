Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 4,400 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

