Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 52,100 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 959,542 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,968. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.