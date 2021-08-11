Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 272,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

INS stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $307.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.