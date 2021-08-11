Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Sleep Number worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $7,365,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

