Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $42,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 78.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,328,443 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

