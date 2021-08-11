Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $189.73 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

