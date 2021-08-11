Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,298,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $301.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.