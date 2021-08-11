Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.24. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

