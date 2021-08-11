Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kuaishou Technology from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

KUASF opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63. Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.