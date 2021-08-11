Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 13247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.