Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 125.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,843,036.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,020,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

