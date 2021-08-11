Legal & General Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.18 (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.39. The company has a market capitalization of £16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 292.25 ($3.82).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

