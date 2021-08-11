LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Down 5.2%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 2,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 492,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

