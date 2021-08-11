LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 141.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.