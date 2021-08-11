LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 383,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $348.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

