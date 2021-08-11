LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

