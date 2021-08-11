LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,275 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

