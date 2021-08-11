LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $244.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

