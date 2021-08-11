LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 282,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 848,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 82,172 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

