Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Life Storage worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.81.

Shares of LSI opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $121.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

