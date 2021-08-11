Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,000 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Silgan by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after buying an additional 201,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 198,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after buying an additional 193,178 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Separately, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.